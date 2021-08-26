Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Kounde, Traore, Aubameyang
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City have agreed a deal with Juventus to bring Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, to the club. (AS - in Spanish)
Juventus want between 25-30m euros (£21-25m) for Ronaldo, with City expected to offer him a two-year deal. (Guardian)
The Italian club expected Ronaldo to stay but are keen to sign City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 24, as his replacement. (Sky Sports)
Wolverhampton Wanderers have rejected a loan bid for Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, from Tottenham Hotspur, as they are committed to keeping him. (Telegraph)
West Ham United are targeting CSKA Moscow and Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic, 23, as they look for alternatives to Manchester United's England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Sky Sports)
Watford have opened talks with Tottenham over a possible deal for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 32. (Fabrizio Romano)
Paris St-Germain are targeting moves for a number of players, including Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, and Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, as they prepare for a season without Kylian Mbappe. (L'Equipe, via Mail)
Real Madrid have made an improved £145m bid for France and PSG forward Mbappe, 22, after their initial offer of £137m was rejected. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United have missed out on England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 19, after he signed a new contract at PSV Eindhoven. (Mirror)
Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane is in talks about an improved contract. The striker, 28, is hoping for a deal worth up to £400,000 a week after committing to stay at the club this season. (Times - subscription required)
Chelsea are close to signing Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, 22, in a deal worth £42m. (Sky Italia, via Star)
Meanwhile Blues defender Kurt Zouma, 26, will undergo a medical before the France centre-back's £26m move to West Ham on a five-year contract. (Sun)
Tottenham have opened talks over a possible £40m move for Juventus and United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 22. (Independent)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled out the possibility of captain and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving the club. (ESPN)
Everton are interested in Brighton's 25-year-old French striker Neal Maupay. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United will target a central midfielder before the transfer window closes, but may have to wait to move for England and West Ham's Declan Rice, 22. (Independent)
- The ultimate Jay-Z playlist: An hour of music from the 23-time Grammy winner
- Why do good cops go bad?: The story of one America's most corrupt police squads