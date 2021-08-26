Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Juventus to bring Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, to the club. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus want between 25-30m euros (£21-25m) for Ronaldo, with City expected to offer him a two-year deal. (Guardian) external-link

The Italian club expected Ronaldo to stay but are keen to sign City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 24, as his replacement. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wolverhampton Wanderers have rejected a loan bid for Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, from Tottenham Hotspur, as they are committed to keeping him. (Telegraph) external-link

West Ham United are targeting CSKA Moscow and Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic, 23, as they look for alternatives to Manchester United's England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Sky Sports) external-link

Watford have opened talks with Tottenham over a possible deal for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 32. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Paris St-Germain are targeting moves for a number of players, including Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, and Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, as they prepare for a season without Kylian Mbappe. (L'Equipe, via Mail) external-link

Real Madrid have made an improved £145m bid for France and PSG forward Mbappe, 22, after their initial offer of £137m was rejected. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United have missed out on England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 19, after he signed a new contract at PSV Eindhoven. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane is in talks about an improved contract. The striker, 28, is hoping for a deal worth up to £400,000 a week after committing to stay at the club this season. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are close to signing Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, 22, in a deal worth £42m. (Sky Italia, via Star) external-link

Meanwhile Blues defender Kurt Zouma, 26, will undergo a medical before the France centre-back's £26m move to West Ham on a five-year contract. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham have opened talks over a possible £40m move for Juventus and United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 22. (Independent) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled out the possibility of captain and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving the club. (ESPN) external-link

Everton are interested in Brighton's 25-year-old French striker Neal Maupay. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United will target a central midfielder before the transfer window closes, but may have to wait to move for England and West Ham's Declan Rice, 22. (Independent) external-link