Manchester City have added Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to their wanted list and will challenge Liverpool for the 18-year-old England midfielder. (Star on Sunday) external-link

Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, does not intend to rush a decision over his future when a release clause of just under £70m kicks in during 2022. (90 Min) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says there is "no disappointment" at the club after they failed to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, from Paris St-Germain in the summer. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal are looking at Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Nice boss Christophe Galtier as possible options if they decide to replace Mikel Arteta. (Transfer Window Podcast, via Teamtalk) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says it was "a very easy decision" not to let England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, leave on the last day of the summer transfer window. (Football London) external-link

Barcelona turned down signing French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 28, as part of the deal that saw them sell Brazil right-back Emerson Royal to Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano, via Sunday Express) external-link

Millwall attacking midfielder Jed Wallace is out of contract next summer and the 27-year-old English player is attracting interest from Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, West Ham as well as Celtic, Rangers and West Brom. (Football League World) external-link

West Ham are monitoring Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh, with Everton also keeping an eye on the 17-year-old English player. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea held talks to sign Germany wonderkid Karim Adeyemi, 19, three years ago but failed to land the Red Bull Salzburg striker. (Sunday Express) external-link

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars says he would prefer to take on the same role at Barcelona rather than Arsenal. (Ajax Life, via Marca) external-link