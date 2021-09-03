Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Wolves want to make Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, their highest-paid player with a new £120,000-a-week deal to fend off interest from Tottenham and Liverpool. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid prepared seven contracts to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe as they aimed to sign the France forward before the transfer deadline, but the Spanish giants are optimistic the 22-year-old will choose to join them from Paris St-Germain in 2022. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Mbappe's failure to agree a move from PSG this summer saw his junior club AS Bondy miss out on a compensation fee of more than 2m euros (£1.7m). (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, convinced Rennes to let him join Real Madrid this summer, despite PSG making more lucrative offers to both himself and his former club. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

PSG did not submit a formal bid for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo despite holding discussions over a move for the 36-year-old before he left Juventus to rejoin Manchester United. (Le10Sport - in French) external-link

Juventus want to build a team around Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 27, after agreeing to let Ronaldo return to United. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, turned down the chance to join West Ham on a permanent basis following last season's loan spell at the Hammers in order to fight for his place at Manchester United. (90Min) external-link

Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 37, who is expected to leave the Gunners on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona will attempt to sign Spain forward Dani Olmo, 23, from RB Leipzig in January, having already agreed a five-year contract in principle. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Why this landmark WSL season is must-see The Women's Super League is back and it could be the biggest and most exciting season yet

Some of the Barcelona squad reacted with joy following France forward Antoine Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid with the 30-year-old having struggled to find his place at the Nou Camp. (Diario Sport - in Spanish) external-link

French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 27, hopes to stay with AC Milan after his second loan stint from Chelsea expires. (Goal) external-link

USA defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 23, rejected a deadline-day move from Tottenham to Torino, before securing a late loan move to Celtic. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic have set their sights on signing Britain's tallest outfield player, 6ft 9in forward Kyle Hudlin, 21, who plays for National League side Solihull Moors. (Football Insider) external-link

David Beckham's son Romeo, 19, has signed for Fort Lauderdale CF, who play in the third tier of the United States football pyramid. (Miami Total Futbol) external-link

The back page of The Daily Mirror