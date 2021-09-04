Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has demanded £500,000 a week to sign a new contract at Anfield. (Mirror external-link )

Paris St-Germain spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo about a move from Juventus this summer, but no offer was made, allowing the Portugal forward, 36, to make an emotional return to Manchester United. (Goal external-link )

Romelu Lukaku, 28, has said former club Inter Milan got him out of a "deep hole" after he left Manchester United in 2019. The Belgium striker joined Chelsea this summer. (Daily Mail external-link )

Manchester City will quadruple 21-year-old England playmaker Phil Foden's wages as they look to tie him down to a new contract. (Star external-link )

Real Madrid had been tracking France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, for three years before signing him from Rennes this summer. (Marca external-link )

Tottenham's hopes of signing Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, in January have taken a hit after he opened contract talks with current club Wolves. (Express external-link )

Signing Brazil star Neymar, 29, from Barcelona in 2017 has cost PSG £489m in his transfer fee and wages. (Marca external-link )

Former Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribery will sign for Serie A side Salernitana next week. The 38-year-old is a free agent since leaving Fiorentina. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Tottenham and Chelsea have been put on red alert after Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, turned down a new AC Milan contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian external-link )

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has complete confidence in manager Ronald Koeman and has no plans to sack him. (Sport external-link )

Keen gardener and Everton boss Rafael Benitez has encouraged his players to ditch gaming and get outside more. (Star external-link )

