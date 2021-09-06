Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United remain keen on West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, despite deciding not to move for the 22-year-old this summer. (ESPN) external-link

Liverpool are exploring a possible move for 24-year-old Valencia and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, who has a £125m release clause in his contract. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp views Soler as a possible replacement for Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who joined Paris St-Germain on a free transfer this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool are also interested in 25-year-old Spain attacker Marco Asensio, who is prepared to leave Real Madrid in a bid to relaunch his career. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek says he held talks with Everton over a potential summer move for the 24-year-old Dutchman. (Express) external-link

However, Van de Beek says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen for him to stay at Old Trafford after holding talks with the United boss regarding his future. (Vibe with Five) external-link

PSG have turned their attention to AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, as they believe Manchester United and France star Paul Pogba, 28, would prefer a move to Real Madrid next summer. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are also interested in Kessie and may be prepared to offload 24-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as a makeweight. (Express) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny's proposed move to Besiktas has broken down due to the 29-year-old Egypt midfielder's wage demands. Elneny, who spent the 2019-20 season loan at Besiktas, also saw a switch to Galatasaray fall through for the same reasons. (talkSPORT) external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, turned down several offers to leave Juventus over the summer as he is determined to nail down a regular starting place under Massimiliano Allegri. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Phil Foden, 21, is set to be offered a new six-year contract at Manchester City despite the England midfielder having three years left on his current deal. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Atletico Madrid could make a move to sign 29-year-old Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa if Slovenia international Jan Oblak, 28, leaves the La Liga champions next summer. (La Razon - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City and PSG are two of the clubs keeping close tabs on AC Milan and France left-back Theo Hernandez, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan are interested in signing France midfielder Corentin Tolisso, 27, on a free transfer when his Bayern Munich contract expires next summer. (Tuttosport via Sempre Inter) external-link

