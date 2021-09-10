Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are confident they can strike a deal for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish external-link )

Everton plan to revive their attempts to sign Arsenal's 22-year-old England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, could be heading for the Gunners' exit door after it emerged the club tried to replace him with England hopeful Tammy Abraham, 23, before he left Chelsea for Jose Mourinho's Roma this summer. (Mirror external-link )

Barcelona and Spain winger Ansu Fati has been offered to a number of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester City, by the 18-year-old's agent Jorge Mendes. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Chelsea and Tottenham are set to do battle for Ajax and Netherlands full-back Jurrien Timber, 20. (90min external-link )

Brighton boss Graham Potter and Brentford manager Thomas Frank are being lined up as potential replacements for under-pressure Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Team Talk) external-link

Arsenal and Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, says the club's ambition is to win the Champions League within the next two seasons. (Mirror external-link )

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tried to sign Leeds and England striker Patrick Bamford, 28, this summer. (Express external-link )

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz, 34, who is a free agent after leaving the Gunners, has reached a verbal agreement to join Flamengo in his native Brazil. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona could turn to Atletico Madrid's Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi, 23, as they look to replace 32-year-old Spain defender Jordi Alba. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish external-link )

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, is delaying signing a new contract at Chelsea. His current deal expires next summer. (Sport1 - in German external-link )