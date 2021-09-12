Transfer rumours: Phillips, Olmo, Fofana, Rodriguez, Isak, Dembele, Vlahovic
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants the club to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25, for next season. (Fichajes, in Spanish)
Barcelona are targeting RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo - with Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich also showing an interest in the 23-year-old winger. (Marca, in Spanish)
Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana, 20, says Real Madrid is the "biggest club in the world" and that it is his "dream" to play there. (YouTube, via Marca)
Everton failed to offload Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez because of the 30-year-old's £250-000-a-week salary. (Football Insider)
A number of Premier League clubs remain keen on Alexander Isak, 21, despite the Sweden striker signing a new long-term contract with Real Sociedad. Arsenal and Chelsea have shown interest previously. (Fichajes via Teamtalk)
Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Ajax about the possibility of signing 20-year-old Dutch defender Jurrien Timber. (Todofichajes in Spanish)
Barcelona are planning to hold talks with Ousmane Dembele's agent about extending the 24-year-old France forward's contract, but no meeting has yet taken place. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)
AC Milan's Franck Kessie, 24, is attracting interest from Barcelona - but they face competition from Liverpool, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain for the Ivory Coast midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)
Serbia's 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic, who attracted interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid in the summer, is in talks about extending his deal with Fiorentina. (Fabrizio Romano)
France playmaker Houssem Aouar, 23, has played down links with Arsenal and says he wants to help Lyon qualify for the Champions League. (Metro)
- Twelve hours with the President: How America's leadership grappled with the events of 9/11
- Loathed or adored but never ignored: The definitive story of Cristiano Ronaldo is streaming now