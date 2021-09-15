Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool have emerged as one of the potential destinations for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, who is expected to leave Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich next summer. (Fichajes, in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have been in positive talks with Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes since July. The 27-year-old wants to stay at Old Trafford and his contract is considered a "priority" along with France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

United wanted to negotiate a deal with Napoli for Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, in the summer transfer window but were not willing to match the Serie A side's £34m valuation for the centre-back. (Corriere dello Sport via Express) external-link

Liverpool are in pole position to make a January bid for German striker Karim Adeyemi, 19, from Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could be sold to fund a bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The 28-year-old German is wanted by both PSG and Real Madrid but has emerged as a key member of Thomas Tuchel's backline. (Football 365) external-link

Barcelona identified Leeds United striker Rodrigo, 30, as a deadline day transfer target this summer but the Premier League side turned down Barca's "scattergun" approach for the Spain international. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is reportedly close to signing a new contract with the Italian side, meaning Arsenal and Tottenham will have to spend big if they decide to reignite their interest in the 24-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport, in Italian) external-link

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is not seeking a pay-as-you-play deal at the Emirates after boss Mikel Arteta offered him the opportunity to keep fit at the Gunners' training ground. The 29-year-old has 34 England caps but has been without a club since his release from Bournemouth earlier this year. (Metro) external-link

Spain midfielder Isco, 29, is understood to be growing increasingly frustrated at Real Madrid under manager Carlo Ancelotti and could look to secure a move away from the Bernabeu in January. (Calciomercato, in Italian) external-link

Tottenham are eyeing a move for Peterborough United's English defender Ronnie Edwards. Spurs were said to be among a number of Premier League clubs to watch the 18-year-old feature for Peterborough Under-23s against Watford last week. (Football Insider) external-link