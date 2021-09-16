Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea's Germany striker Timo Werner, 25, is one of four players being considered by Borussia Dortmund should 21-year-old Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland leave the club next summer. (SportBild - in German) external-link

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger's contract at Chelsea runs out next summer and talks over a extending the 28-year-old's deal have stalled. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona are still hopeful of capturing France midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer if the 28-year-old decides against signing a new contract at Manchester United, though they would likely face competition from Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to promote academy midfielder Charlie Patino to the first-team squad amid reports Barcelona are monitoring the 17-year-old England youth international. (Mirror) external-link

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is unsure whether Serbia's 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, will extend his deal beyond June 2023 with the Italian club. (Calciomercato, via Goal) external-link

Newcastle assistant manager Graeme Jones and English striker Dwight Gayle, 30, were involved in a heated training-ground argument, with captain Jamaal Lascelles having to separate the pair. (Mail) external-link

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has prioritised signing a top centre-back during the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

A number of Barcelona board members have asked club president Joan Laporta to sack manager Ronald Koeman after Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter but face competition from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the 27-year-old Germany international's signature. (Calciomercato - Italian) external-link

Former Swansea City manager Steve Cooper is a leading candidate to become Nottingham Forest's new boss after the Championship club sacked Chris Hughton. (Guardian) external-link

Italian Antonio Conte managed Morocco international Achraf Hakimi at Inter Milan and says the 22-year-old right-back, who joined Paris St-Germain in the summer, dreams of playing for Real Madrid. (Marca) external-link

Spanish forward Ansu Fati, 18, has moved a step closer to a contract extension at Barcelona after his agent arrived for talks with the La Liga club. (Marca) external-link

