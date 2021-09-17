Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have made West Ham midfielder Declan Rice their top transfer priority next summer. The 22-year-old England international is keen on a move to Old Trafford and was frustrated that the Hammers' £100m valuation priced him out of a move during the last transfer window. (Independent) external-link

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says the 28-year-old France midfielder could re-join Juventus when his Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season. (Rai Sport via Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain says the MLS club have ambitions to sign Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi when the 33-year-old striker's Paris St-Germain contract expires in 2023. (ESPN Argentina - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool have opened talks with 26-year-old midfielder Naby Keita over a new contract, with the Guinea international's current deal due to expire in 2023. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Brazil youth forward Kayky has already started training with Manchester City after the club brought forward the 18-year-old's move from Fluminense, which was originally set to be completed in January. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham could reignite their interest in Germany defender Antonio Rudiger if the 28-year-old fails to extend his deal at Chelsea beyond next summer. (Express) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel does not believe there are "many reasons" for Rudiger to leave the club and says the centre-back is not being distracted by speculation over his future. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, is considering switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that France striker Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract runs out next summer, is part of his plans and that the 30-year-old will play an "instrumental" part for the Gunners this season. (Metro) external-link

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has left Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek out of his provisional squad for internationals in October because of the 24-year-old's lack of playing time. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Georginio Wijnaldum is "worn out" and his move to Paris St-Germain from Liverpool in the summer was a "mistake" according to a close friend of the 30-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes a number of players will commit their futures to the club after he signed a new deal with the Turf Moor outfit. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Spain defender Sergi Roberto, 29, will sign a contract extension with Barcelona in the next week after a deal was agreed with club president Joan Laporta. (Marca) external-link

Streaming platform DAZN is stepping up efforts to buy BT Sport, which would mean it takes over the pay-TV channel's rights to show live Premier League football. (Times - subscription required) external-link

