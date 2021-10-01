Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England winger Raheem Sterling, 26, is still facing an uncertain Manchester City future despite "uneasy truce" with manager Pep Guardiola. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required external-link )

Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, dreams of a transfer to Manchester City. The Premier League champions were linked with a move over the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian external-link )

Thierry Henry has criticised his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's plan for a World Cup every two years, calling it "mentally exhausting". (Sun external-link )

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told 21-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho to be direct, as he waits for his first goal involvement at the club. (Mirror external-link )

Chelsea and Germany striker Timo Werner, 25, faces a fight for his future at the club after struggling for form since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. (London Evening Standard external-link )

Jose Mourinho is plotting a shock reunion with Tottenham's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, at Roma. (Calciomercarto via Express external-link )

Manchester City are considering a bid for Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres, 24. (Marca - in Spanish external-link )

Everton might make a January move for Newcastle's English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 23. (Independent) external-link

Real Madrid will have the money to sanction a move for Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland, 21, next summer, while also maintaining an interest in Paris St-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe, 22. (AS - in Spanish external-link )

English defender Axel Tuanzebe, 23, is open to making his loan spell at Aston Villa from Manchester United permanent. (Birmingham Mail external-link )