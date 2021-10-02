Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City believe they hold the edge over rivals Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Benfica's Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, 22. (Star) external-link

Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is keen to sign a new improved contract at Elland Road. The 25-year-old still has two years left on his current deal. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 34, could join Real Madrid in January, after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United want to have a final decision over the future of French midfielder Paul Pogba made by Christmas. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old next summer by agent Mino Raiola. (Express) external-link

Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a new contract with Germany forward Serge Gnabry, 26. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Paris St-Germain have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring in the race to sign 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Mirror) external-link

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, 25, is set to leave the club, according to his agent. The Uruguayan has been a target for Tottenham and Leeds as well as Napoli. (Calcio Napoli 24 - in Italian) external-link

Steve Bruce will be staying as manager at Newcastle as owner Mike Ashley's priority remains finding a buyer for the club. (Sun) external-link

French striker Karim Benzema, 33, is adamant that his compatriot, Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, will join him at Real Madrid one day. (L'Equipe via Sun) external-link

West Ham, Everton and Arsenal are all keen to sign Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir but Betis are still keen to retain the services of the 28-year-old Frenchman. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are considering making a move for Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, but his arrival could signal the departure of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, 29, to Paris St-Germain. (El Nacional) external-link

Barcelona will look to bring Manchester City's England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, to La Liga in the new year. (OnzeTV on Twitter) external-link