From the section Gossip

Ivorian defender Serge Aurier, 28, who is currently a free agent after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, is set to join Spanish side Villarreal. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Claudio Ranieri has agreed to become Watford's new head coach after Xisco Munoz's departure on Sunday, with the 69-year-old Italian expected to sign on Monday. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester City are watching Barcelona's 19-year-old Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who is on the fringes of the first team. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach's teenage German defender Luca Netz claims he rejected a "nonsense" transfer to Manchester City three years ago, and the 18-year-old says he would turn them down again. (Sun) external-link

Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez faces an uncertain future at Inter Milan after the 32-year-old Chilean posted - and subsequently deleted - a social media post criticising his lack of playing time. (Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid are the latest club to enter the race to sign German forward Timo Werner, 25, from Chelsea. (Transfer Market Web) external-link

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 38, has offered his services to Barcelona as they continue to struggle, but it is unclear whether the Ivorian wants to play or coach. (Sun) external-link

Mike Ashley knows the only way to change Newcastle's head coach will be to pay out almost all of Steve Bruce's contract which he agreed in July 2019. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Bayern Munich's Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, 20, says he turned down a chance to sign for Everton back in 2017. (Het Nieuwsblad via Liverpool Echo) external-link