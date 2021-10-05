Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Bremer, McKennie
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Germany and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, says he does not allow himself to get distracted by rumours linking him to the likes of Bayern Munich. (Mirror)
With Rudiger's contract due to expire next summer, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen for the centre-back to sign a new deal, with rivals Tottenham interested in signing him for free. (Express)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is hopeful Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, will join the club in 2022. (El Debate - in Spanish)
Fiorentina say 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, has not accepted a new contract with the Serie A club. (Evening Standard)
Liverpool are still interested in Torino defender Bremer, 24, but have been joined by Manchester United and Manchester City in the pursuit of the Brazilian. (Calciomercato via TEAMtalk)
Red Bull Salzburg want between £25m and £34m for 19-year-old Germany striker Karim Adeyemi, who is a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Sky Germany - in German)
Juventus are prepared to part with 23-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie, who is wanted by Tottenham and West Ham. (TEAMtalk)
Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 25, is ready to join Inter Milan as a free agent in 2022. (Fabrizio Romano)
Southampton are looking at a January deal for Fulham's 19-year-old Portuguese attacker Fabio Carvalho. (TEAMtalk)
Barcelona remain in talks with former midfielder Xavi, 41, to replace Dutchman Ronald Koeman as manager, but an agreement with the Spaniard has not yet been reached. (90min)
Bernd Leno, 29, is in danger of becoming Germany's second-choice goalkeeper, which would make his exit from Arsenal in January look more likely. (Fussball.News, via Star)
