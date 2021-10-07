Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are targeting England pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, and Ollie Watkins, 25, but face a difficult task luring them from Everton and Aston Villa respectively. (Sun external-link )

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, is now prepared to ignore interest from Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus and sign a new deal at Old Trafford. (L'Equipe via Mail) external-link

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to do battle for England and Stoke City youth striker Emre Tezgel, 16, who has been likened to Harry Kane. (Mail external-link )

Premier League clubs will join Bayern Munich in the race to sign 18-year-old German midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Liverpool are considering a move for Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic as the 21-year-old's contract talks have collapsed at Fiorentina. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal remain eager to sign Club Bruges forward Noa Lang, 22, with AC Milan also interested. (Calciomercato, via TeamTalk) external-link

Footballers and vaccines Why are some footballers not getting the vaccine?

Manchester United may need to sell Nemanja Matic, 33, or Donny van de Beek, 24, to sign West Ham's 22-year-old midfielder Declan Rice. (Express) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, at the club until 2023. (Sport Bild - in German external-link )

Juventus are ready to listen to offers for their 30-year-old Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Mail) external-link

France star Kylian Mbappe's long-term future could still lie with Paris St-Germain after the 22-year-old's mother said talks with the French champions over a new contract are going well. (RMC via external-link AS external-link )

Barcelona will make France defender Samuel Umtiti available this January. The 27-year-old has not played a single minute of La Liga action this season. (Sport - in Spanish external-link )

Rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan are going head-to-head over River Plate's 21-year-old Argentine forward Julian Alvarez. (CalcioMercato) external-link

The 9. 5 million Manchester United shares put up on the New York Stock Exchange by the Glazer family were worth £15.7m more because of 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club. (Mail) external-link

Thursday's Telegraph back page