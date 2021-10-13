Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle's new Saudi owners plan to look to Germany in an attempt to mirror the success of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in England. Chelsea's Germany striker Timo Werner, 25, is a top target, along with Bayern Munich and Germany centre-back Niklas Sule, 26, Barcelona's Brazilian midfield flop Philippe Coutinho, 29, and a German manager such as ex-Dortmund boss Lucien Favre. (Bild - in German external-link )

The Magpies have contacted the representatives of Leicester City's French centre-back Wesley Fofana about the possibility of making a move for the 20-year-old in January. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has also been linked with Newcastle, with the Serie A club open to selling the 26-year-old in January to help fund potential bids for Monaco's France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni or Manchester United's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Monaco have put a price tag of 60m euro on 21-year-old Tchouameni, with Real Madrid, as well as Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool keen on the player. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are keen to offload Coutinho in the January transfer window and Liverpool are open to bringing the 29-year-old back to Merseyside. (El Chiringuito TV, via Express) external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is Newcastle's top target if the club's new owners decide to sack boss Steve Bruce. (Sky Italy via Mirror) external-link

Foxes boss Rodgers, however, is said to be "totally committed" to the East Midlands club. (Telegraph) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28. The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and would add experience to the Spanish side's back four. (Marca in Spanish) external-link

Phil Foden is poised to sign a contract with Manchester City that is worth nearly £50m, with the 21-year-old England midfielder's new six-year agreement set to see him earn £150,000-per-week. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are preparing a 30m euro bid for Club Bruges' 22-year-old Dutch winger Noa Lang. (Voetbal24 - in Dutch) external-link

Manchester United could revive their efforts to sign Sevilla's 22-year-old France centre-back Jules Kounde, who also remains a Chelsea target. (Fichajes, via FourFourTwo) external-link

Barcelona are in advanced talks with Spain midfielder Pedri about a new deal, with the 18-year-old ready to agree a contract that will run until 2026 and includes a release clause of more than 600m euro. (Goal) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Germany defender Mats Hummels, 32, has warned Erling Braut Haaland, 21, he may not find "the grass greener" if he leaves the club. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all thought to be interested in signing the Norway forward. (Bild - in German) external-link

Paris St-Germain could make a move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential replacement for France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, who is out of contract at the end of the season. PSG, however, face competition for 21-year-old Serbia international Vlahovic, with Tottenham, Juventus and Bayern Munich all linked with the player. (Le 10 Sport - in French) external-link

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone attempted to sign Lionel Messi, 34, in the summer and has detailed how he tasked striker Luis Suarez with sounding out his former Barcelona striker partner before the Argentine moved to Paris St-Germain. (Ole, via Mail) external-link

Thursday's Daily Star back page