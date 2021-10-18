Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City want 80m euros for 26-year-old England forward Raheem Sterling, who is wanted by Barcelona. (Marca) external-link

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, wants in the region of £400,000 a week to sign a contract extension at Anfield. (Telegraph) external-link

The Reds have been told by Lazio that the bidding for Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 26, starts at £67m. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Villarreal head coach Unai Emery are emerging as the leading contenders to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain could be willing to swap striker Mauro Icardi, 28, with 33-year-old fellow Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City in the summer. (El Nacional) external-link

Leeds United and Newcastle United are both interested in Chelsea's 27-year-old ex-England midfielder Ross Barkley, who is also a target for Burnley. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester United are set to go head to head with Manchester City in a bid to sign Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and Leicester City are both monitoring Southampton and Norway winger Mohamed Elyounoussi after the 27-year-old's impressive start to the season. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unhappy that the club failed to sign a midfielder in the summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

The morale within the Manchester United dressing room is at a new low after the defeat by Leicester City left Solskjaer's side without a win from their last three league games. (Times - subscription required) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, who is a transfer target for Real Madrid, has hinted he is happy at PSG. (Marca) external-link

Everton are monitoring League One side Morecambe's left-back Connor Pye after the 17-year-old Englishman impressed their scouts. (Football Insider) external-link