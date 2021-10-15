Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Pogba, Tchouameni, Sterling, Lewandowski, Rice
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, will not sign a new contract with Paris St-Germain regardless of how much money the Ligue 1 side offer him as he is determined to join Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)
Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all eyeing Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, who is valued at around £40m. (ESPN)
Manchester City are planning to replace England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, with Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33. (Express)
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts that England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, may not be persuaded to sign a new deal at the club unless he gets more game time. (Evening Standard)
Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has offered the Manchester United midfielder to Barcelona. The 28-year-old France international's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer and Raiola has also contacted Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs. (ESPN)
Roma boss Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 22, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp. (Sport in Spanish)
Former Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has emerged as a candidate to take over at Newcastle, who are expected to relieve Steve Bruce of his duties within the next week. (ESPN)
Declan Rice's representatives have rubbished rumours linking the West Ham and England midfielder, 22, with a move to Newcastle. (90Min)
Inter Milan are hoping to tie Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 24, down to a new contract following interest from Liverpool and PSG. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Eintracht Frankfurt do not expect Serbia winger Filip Kostic, 28, to join Newcastle in January. (Sport1 - in German)
Marseille and France midfielder Dimitri Payet, 34, says he is confused about why their on-loan French under-21 defender William Saliba, 20, has not been given more opportunities by parent club Arsenal. (L'Equipe via Metro)
Premier League stars are splashing out £40,000 on crystal-encrusted toy cars for their children. (Sun)
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says money is no guarantee of success and he will be amazed if Newcastle win the Premier League title before 2030. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra says the club's 2008 Champions League-winning squad have a set up a WhatsApp group as they miss the dressing room banter. (Sun)
Norwich, Leicester, Everton and Manchester United are monitoring Aberdeen's 18-year-old full-back Calvin Ramsay. (Sun)
