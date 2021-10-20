Transfer rumours: Dembele, Haaland, Tielemans, Dybala, Olmo, Onuachu
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, is open to a move to Newcastle United when his contract runs out at the end of the season. The France international, 24, joined the Catalan club in a £117m deal in 2017. (Goal)
Newcastle held an interview with former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca over Zoom on Wednesday as the 48-year-old Portuguese emerges as a leading candidate to replace Steve Bruce. (Daily Mail)
The Magpies' new owners have not made a final decision, though, with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, Rangers' Steven Gerrard and ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe still being considered. (Guardian)
Chelsea are interested in signing Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund, says Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. (Bild via The Sun)
Manchester City are in the hunt for Fiorentina's highly-rated Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Tuttosport via Manchester Evening News)
City and local rivals Manchester United are both considering challenging Barcelona in the race for 23-year-old RB Leipzig and Spain striker Dani Olmo. (Christian Falk on Twitter)
Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, has turned down the offer of a contract extension, putting Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich on alert. (90 mins)
Tottenham have joined a growing list of clubs - which includes Premier League rivals West Ham - in monitoring 27-year-old Genk striker Paul Onuachu. The Belgian club want £20m for the 6ft 7in Nigeria international. (Daily Mail)
Brighton are looking at Clermont's Guinea striker Mohamed Bayo, 23, who is rated at £10m by the French Ligue 1 club and has been likened to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku. (Argus)
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 27, threatened to push through a transfer request after he heard Manchester United were one of 12 clubs that signed up to the proposed European Super League. (The Athletic)
Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 27, is "very close" to signing a new contract with Italian giants Juventus, says the club's vice-president Pavel Nedved. (Football Italia)
Sheffield United are still interested in signing Barcelona's 22-year-old Spanish winger Alex Collado after failing to tie up a move in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness)
