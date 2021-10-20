Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, is open to a move to Newcastle United when his contract runs out at the end of the season. The France international, 24, joined the Catalan club in a £117m deal in 2017. (Goal) external-link

Newcastle held an interview with former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca over Zoom on Wednesday as the 48-year-old Portuguese emerges as a leading candidate to replace Steve Bruce. (Daily Mail) external-link

The Magpies' new owners have not made a final decision, though, with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, Rangers' Steven Gerrard and ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe still being considered. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund, says Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. (Bild via The Sun) external-link

Manchester City are in the hunt for Fiorentina's highly-rated Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Tuttosport via Manchester Evening News) external-link

City and local rivals Manchester United are both considering challenging Barcelona in the race for 23-year-old RB Leipzig and Spain striker Dani Olmo. (Christian Falk on Twitter) external-link

Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, has turned down the offer of a contract extension, putting Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich on alert. (90 mins) external-link

Tottenham have joined a growing list of clubs - which includes Premier League rivals West Ham - in monitoring 27-year-old Genk striker Paul Onuachu. The Belgian club want £20m for the 6ft 7in Nigeria international. (Daily Mail) external-link

Brighton are looking at Clermont's Guinea striker Mohamed Bayo, 23, who is rated at £10m by the French Ligue 1 club and has been likened to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku. (Argus) external-link

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 27, threatened to push through a transfer request after he heard Manchester United were one of 12 clubs that signed up to the proposed European Super League. (The Athletic) external-link

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 27, is "very close" to signing a new contract with Italian giants Juventus, says the club's vice-president Pavel Nedved. (Football Italia) external-link

Sheffield United are still interested in signing Barcelona's 22-year-old Spanish winger Alex Collado after failing to tie up a move in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness) external-link