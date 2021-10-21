Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are set to miss out on Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, with Manchester City, Paris St-Germain or Bayern Munich the most likely destinations for the 21-year-old. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in the Norway striker, who will demand more than £30m a year in wages. (ESPN) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are angry that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has openly talked about his club's interest in signing Haaland. (Bild, via Mirror) external-link

Everton want to sign Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona want to beat Real Madrid to the signing of 22-year-old PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires next summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini says it would have been better if Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, left the club to join Manchester United earlier. (DAZN, via Goal) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, will not be going back to Ajax but there is a strong chance he will leave Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club did not receive a bid from Everton for Netherlands international Van de Beek, despite speculation. (RTL7, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG offered Ansu Fati more money to join them before the 18-year-old Guinea-Bissau-born forward, a Spain international, committed to Barcelona. (Cope) external-link

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, is open to a move to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. (Talksport) external-link

Arsenal have denied they have officially signed a four-year-old who became an Instagram sensation and instead say the kid dubbed 'Little Messi' is playing at one of their development centres. (Sun) external-link