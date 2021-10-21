Transfer rumours: Haaland, Lingard, Mbappe, Van de Beek, Wilshere
Real Madrid are set to miss out on Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, with Manchester City, Paris St-Germain or Bayern Munich the most likely destinations for the 21-year-old. (AS - in Spanish)
Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in the Norway striker, who will demand more than £30m a year in wages. (ESPN)
Borussia Dortmund are angry that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has openly talked about his club's interest in signing Haaland. (Bild, via Mirror)
Everton want to sign Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, in January. (Football Insider)
Barcelona want to beat Real Madrid to the signing of 22-year-old PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires next summer. (AS - in Spanish)
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini says it would have been better if Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, left the club to join Manchester United earlier. (DAZN, via Goal)
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, will not be going back to Ajax but there is a strong chance he will leave Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano)
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club did not receive a bid from Everton for Netherlands international Van de Beek, despite speculation. (RTL7, via Manchester Evening News)
Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG offered Ansu Fati more money to join them before the 18-year-old Guinea-Bissau-born forward, a Spain international, committed to Barcelona. (Cope)
Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, is open to a move to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. (Talksport)
Arsenal have denied they have officially signed a four-year-old who became an Instagram sensation and instead say the kid dubbed 'Little Messi' is playing at one of their development centres. (Sun)
