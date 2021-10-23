Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Wolves skipper Conor Coady is on Newcastle's wanted list for the January transfer window with the 28-year-old England defender likely to cost in the region of £20m. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United will do all they can to keep French midfielder Paul Pogba at Old Trafford with Real Madrid hoping to seal a free transfer for the 28-year-old at the end of the season. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Former Dutch international Marc Overmars has opened talks with Newcastle about becoming their new director of football. (Mirror) external-link

Manager Brendan Rodgers has denied reports that Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans has rejected a new contract at Leicester City with the 24-year-old attracting the interest of a number of clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

FC Dallas's teenage striker Ricardo Pepi is attracting the interest of a number of Premier League clubs with Liverpool and Manchester United among those interested in the 18-year-old American. (Mirror) external-link

Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala, 27, has all but reached an agreement with Juventus over a new contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea have been warned by Sevilla that they will not sell star French defender Jules Kounde, 22, on the cheap. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking at Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos with the 31-year-old's current deal set to expire in 2023. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Everton are leading the race to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United but the 28-year-old English midfielder is also wanted by West Ham and Newcastle. (Football Insider) external-link

Atletico Madrid and Urguay striker Luis Suarez wants to stay at the club beyond the current season. The 34-year-old has scored five goals this season but his deal ends next summer. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Ajax are keen to keep hold of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is attracting the interest of clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus, and are working on a new deal for the 19-year-old. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link