Chelsea and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs who have been alerted to the possibility of signing Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 30, from Real Madrid in January. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle's new owners have identified Watford's Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 23, as an early transfer target. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle's hopes of signing Barcelona's 24-year-old French forward Ousmane Dembele have received a boost as the La Liga club will need to pay former boss Ronald Koeman £10m following his dismissal. (Express) external-link

Manchester United would have to pay manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer £7.5m if they decide to sack the Norwegian. (Sun) external-link

United are losing interest in appointing former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte as Solskjaer's replacement because of how much the Italian would cost. (Star) external-link

West Ham are understood to be in talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky over the potential sale of a 27% stake in the club, with a view to a possible full takeover in the future. (Sky Sports) external-link

Club legend Xavi set to replace Koeman at Barcelona Xavi will be appointed as Barcelona's new manager despite the president's uncertainty, writes Guillem Balague

Manchester City made an approach to sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last year prior to the 28-year-old's move to Premier League rivals Chelsea in August, the player's agent says. (Telegraph) external-link

Arsenal could face competition from Barcelona in their bid to sign Manchester City's England forward Raheem Sterling. (Football.London) external-link

The Gunners are also monitoring the situation of Borussia Monchengladbach's 24-year-old Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, who could be available on a free transfer next year. (Sun) external-link

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has asked Chelsea's hierarchy to sign another forward in January to ease the pressure on Lukaku. (Transfer Window Podcast via Express) external-link

Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse is a target for Newcastle United in the January transfer window, despite the 26-year-old signing a new deal with the Saints in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 27, have been seeking assurances over their futures at the club. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are confident Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, will sign a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus have joined the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old German forward Karim Adeyemi. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham are open to letting England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, leave the club in January. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link