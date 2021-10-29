The Ravens played their first match in the league against Maine Road in July

FC Isle of Man's first home game "means a great deal" to the players after a run of 14 away fixtures, the club's head of media has said.

Fans are expected to pack The Bowl in Douglas for Saturday's match against Brocton in the North West Counties Football League First Division South.

Steve Burns said the team were "really excited" about finally playing at their own 3,000-capacity ground.

The Ravens' first season in the league was delayed in 2020 because of Covid.

Their last home game was a friendly against Guernsey FC in August 2020, which attracted about 2,220 spectators and was made possible by an air bridge between the two islands.

Even though it was not a competitive match, Burns said it was still a "great occasion" for the team and he hopes that will be the case again on Saturday.

He continued: "There's nothing like having local supporters getting behind a local team.

"It makes everyone feel very, very special to know that all that support is behind you as a player, as a coach, and just in general behind the club as a whole."

So far this season, the Ravens have had to travel off the island each week for matches - but are seventh in the table after seven victories, four draws and only three defeats.

"To play at home is, I suppose, in many ways a bit of a relief for the players and for the coaches," added Burns.

"More importantly, seeing the standard of the league, seeing the exposure it gets, it's just going to be fantastic for us to play in front of our home fans."