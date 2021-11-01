Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle plan to announce their new manager this week, with Villarreal's former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, 49, emerging as the latest leading contender. (Mirror) external-link

Antonio Conte is set to sign a £20m contract as Tottenham manager, with Spurs' players ready for the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss, 52, to take training on Tuesday.(Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa have made informal contact with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca as they consider potential replacements for Dean Smith. (Mail) external-link

Al Sadd have told Barcelona officials they will have to visit Qatar to agree a deal for Xavi, 41, to take charge of the club he played for. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Xavi has already given Barcelona a list of four players he wants to sign, including Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, who is out of contract at the end of this season. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Conte has asked Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for a transfer budget of about £237m to buy six Serie A-based players he has identified. (Calciomercato, via Express) external-link

Tottenham are set to pay Nuno Espirito Santo a severance package worth £14m - but a clause in the Portuguese coach's contract would have allowed Spurs to sack him for free at the end of the season if they had failed to finish in the top six of the Premier League. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool and Arsenal are among five clubs who have made offers to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in January, along with Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, with the German club the favourites to sign the Spain attacking midfielder, 25. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan are preparing to offer Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, a contract extension on the same terms as his current deal. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are considering a move for Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal will make an offer to sign Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 23, on loan from Real Madrid. (Express) external-link

Juventus may be forced to sell Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, or United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 23, to fund moves for Fiorentina's Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, and Borussia Dortmund's Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, 32. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain are contemplating rescinding the two-year contract of Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, who joined on a free transfer from Real Madrid in July but is yet to play for the French club because of a calf problem. (Le Parisien, via AS) external-link

PSG are set to make an offer to sign Portugal defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, from Sporting Lisbon. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link