Roma boss Jose Mourinho has identified English midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea and Tottenham's Harry Winks, who are both 25, as transfer targets. (Corriere dello Sport, in Italian) external-link

Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 22, says he is "very happy" at Spanish club Real Sociedad but "one day it would be nice to play in England". (Independent) external-link

Manchester United do not have plans to offer Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, a coaching role at the club following reports he was keen to take up such a role when he retires. (Star) external-link

Inter Milan are ready to block former manager and new Tottenham boss Antonio Conte signing any players from them, with the Serie A side's director Piero Ausilio saying "we won't consider any possible exit" in January. (Sky Italia, via Express) external-link

Newcastle United are keen to take 22-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi away from Marseille, where he is currently on loan from Arsenal. (Mirror via Foot Mercato) external-link

Southampton, along with Monaco and a number of Bundesliga clubs, are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg's Nigerian-born Austrian striker Chukwubuike Adamu, 20. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool are confident of beating a number of clubs to the signing of England youth international Fabio Carvalho, with the 19-year-old winger's contract at Fulham running out next summer. (Teamtalk) external-link

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22, says he nearly joined Tottenham before signing for their north London rivals Arsenal in the summer. (DAZN Japan, via Goal) external-link

Atletico Madrid plan to offer a deal to 28-year-old Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who will be out of contract at Inter Milan next summer and has been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Barnsley, Derby County, Millwall and Luton Town are among the clubs interested in signing 20-year-old English winger Jack Clarke from Tottenham in January. (Teamtalk) external-link