Transfer rumours: Loftus-Cheek, Winks, Isak, Ronaldo, Guendouzi, Carvalho, Tomiyasu
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Roma boss Jose Mourinho has identified English midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea and Tottenham's Harry Winks, who are both 25, as transfer targets. (Corriere dello Sport, in Italian)
Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 22, says he is "very happy" at Spanish club Real Sociedad but "one day it would be nice to play in England". (Independent)
Manchester United do not have plans to offer Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, a coaching role at the club following reports he was keen to take up such a role when he retires. (Star)
Inter Milan are ready to block former manager and new Tottenham boss Antonio Conte signing any players from them, with the Serie A side's director Piero Ausilio saying "we won't consider any possible exit" in January. (Sky Italia, via Express)
Newcastle United are keen to take 22-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi away from Marseille, where he is currently on loan from Arsenal. (Mirror via Foot Mercato)
Southampton, along with Monaco and a number of Bundesliga clubs, are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg's Nigerian-born Austrian striker Chukwubuike Adamu, 20. (Mail)
Liverpool are confident of beating a number of clubs to the signing of England youth international Fabio Carvalho, with the 19-year-old winger's contract at Fulham running out next summer. (Teamtalk)
Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22, says he nearly joined Tottenham before signing for their north London rivals Arsenal in the summer. (DAZN Japan, via Goal)
Atletico Madrid plan to offer a deal to 28-year-old Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who will be out of contract at Inter Milan next summer and has been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Barnsley, Derby County, Millwall and Luton Town are among the clubs interested in signing 20-year-old English winger Jack Clarke from Tottenham in January. (Teamtalk)