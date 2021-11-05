Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Ter Stegen, Vlahovic, Pogba, Brozovic, Coman, Bowen
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Real Madrid are looking at signing Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28, on a free transfer when his Blues contract runs out next summer and could offer the Germany international a deal worth £200,000-a-week. (AS, via Mail)
Newcastle United have made Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 29, a transfer priority. (El Nacional - in Spanish)
Officials from Arsenal and Fiorentina met in London this week to discuss a deal that would see 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic join the Gunners. (Express)
France midfielder Paul Pogba let Manchester United know he would be open to signing a new deal with the club in 2019, but the Old Trafford side decided against offering him a new contract. The 28-year-old's current deal runs out next summer. (Mail)
New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to sign his former player, Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)
Chelsea want to sign Fenerbahce and Hungary defender Attila Szalai, 23. (Sun)
Barcelona will look to cut short 31-year-old Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong's loan deal from Sevilla in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
Incoming Barca boss Xavi wants to make Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman, 25, his first signing. (Sport - in Spanish)
Serbia forward Luka Jovic, 23, is pushing for a move away from Real Madrid in January. (Defensa Central - in Spanish)
Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, was linked with a move away from Manchester City in the summer, but says he is "feeling happy right now" at the club. (Sky Sports)
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Liverpool in the past and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is an admirer of the 24-year-old English player. (Liverpool Echo)