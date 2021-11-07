Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City could ask Barcelona to let them have Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, if the Spanish club want to sign England winger Raheem Sterling, 26. (El Nacional) external-link

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is likely to turn down a move to Arsenal in January because the 21-year-old Serbia international is waiting for other offers. (Football Italia) external-link

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has opened talks with Norwich City about becoming the Carrow Road club's new manager. (Football Insider) external-link

It is 'almost impossible' that former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane would take over as manager of Manchester United if the Old Trafford side dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa's list of possible replacements for the sacked Dean Smith include Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhutl and Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says Adama Traore's contract situation at the club would not stop him picking the Spain winger for the Molineux side. The 25-year-old has 18 months left on his current deal. (Mail) external-link

Wolves are the club who are most interested in Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches and they could make a move for the 24-year-old in January. (Fichajes.net) external-link

Spain defender Sergio Ramos is not planning to leave Paris St-Germain, according to the 35-year-old's brother and agent Rene. The centre-back joined the French club on a free transfer in the summer after leaving Real Madrid but has yet to play for them because of an injury. (El Mundo, via Goal) external-link

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic's deal runs out next summer and, speaking about contract renewals, the Series A side's director, Beppe Marotta, says "players care about Inter and want to continue here". (DAZN, via Football Italia) external-link