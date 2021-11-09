Transfer rumours: Ramsey, Pogba, Coutinho, Rodgers, Kounde, Bowen, Dembele
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Everton and Newcastle United are interested in signing Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30. (Goal)
Manchester United are prepared to sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, in the January transfer window, before his contract expires at the end of the season. (Star)
Barcelona stars remain disgruntled with Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, accusing the 29-year-old of downing tools amid rumours of a potential move to Newcastle United. (Star)
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss. (Eurosport)
Manchester United are hoping to beat Chelsea to sign 22-year-old France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla. (Express via AS)
Liverpool are interested in West Ham's English winger Jarrod Bowen, 24, but will not make a move for him in January. (Mirror)
Newcastle United could land France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, on a free transfer if the winger refuses to sign a new deal with Barcelona. (Express)
But Barcelona are prepared to offer Dembele a contract which is linked to how much time he can spend on the pitch. (Sport)
Genoa boss Andriy Shevchenko wants to sign Chelsea and USA attacker Christian Pulisic, 23. (Secolo XIX - in Italian)
Barcelona should re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, in 2023 when his Paris St-Germain contract ends, says former club president candidate Victor Font. (Marca)
Newcastle United have entered talks with representatives of 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany central defender Niklas Sule. (Newcastle World)
German side Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a January bid for Arsenal and former England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah, 22. (Sun)
Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, is top of West Ham's striker shortlist. The 26-year-old Argentina international is currently at Serie A side Verona, on loan from Cagliari. (Express)
Former United States and Swansea City boss Bob Bradley, 63, is set to become the manager of Major League Soccer side Toronto FC. (AS)
