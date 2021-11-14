Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham and Manchester City have been told they can sign 21-year-old Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, but only if they pay £70m. (Sun) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, has decided to leave Manchester United in January. (Metro) external-link

Wolves are eyeing a deal for Van de Beek. (Birmingham Live) external-link

Manchester United put off a move for now-Tottenham manager Antonio Conte because of his £250m transfer budget demands. (90min) external-link

Manchester United hope Zinedine Zidane's close relationships with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane could persuade him to join the club as manager. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona are planning moves for three Chelsea players - Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 28, England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, and United States midfielder Christian Pulisic, 23. (Catalan Daily Sport, via AS) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Chelsea's Ziyech and have been in touch with the player's camp. (Bild, via Inside Futbol) external-link

Manchester United will allow England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, to leave on an 18-month loan deal. (Sun) external-link

Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, is of interest to Newcastle United. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are monitoring Napoli and Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne, 30. (Marca) external-link

Real Madrid will battle with Chelsea for 21-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Wolves want to make South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan's loan deal from RB Leipzig permanent amid interest in the 25-year-old from Liverpool and Manchester City. (Mirror) external-link

Napoli want to agree a permanent deal for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. The Cameroon international, 25, joined the Italian club in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal and England U21 striker Folarin Balogun, 20, is a target for Middlesbrough. (Sun) external-link

