Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid will not try to sign Kylian Mbappe in January and will instead target the France striker next summer, when the 22-year-old will be out of contract with Paris St-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, will snub Newcastle United in January as he has no intention of leaving Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Wolves are ready to sell Spain winger Adama Traore in January as talks over a new deal continue to stall, and his former club Barcelona could rival Liverpool for the 25-year-old's signature. (90min) external-link

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is determined to return to the Premier League this season and is keeping an eye on Leicester City in case Brendan Rodgers replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. (Eurosport) external-link

Wayne Rooney is set to remain in charge of Derby County despite the Rams being deducted a further nine points and facing almost certain relegation after admitting breaches of accounting rules. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid could move for Manchester United's Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek in January as they hope the 24-year-old will be available for a low fee because of his lack of game time. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are set to offer Red Bull Salzburg 40m euros (£33.8m) for Karim Adeyemi - but Borussia Dortmund are favourites to sign the 19-year-old Germany forward. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Burnley are willing to let James Tarkowski's contract expire next summer rather than cashing in on a deal in January - with West Ham and Newcastle keen on the England centre-back, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton could make a £5m move for Calum Chambers, 26, in January if they can't resurrect a loan agreement for fellow Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24. (Sun) external-link

Why do the big clubs want Dusan Vlahovic? He's a regular in our transfer gossip column - but who is the Serbia striker?

New Norwich City manager Dean Smith is plotting a reunion with Aston Villa's Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane, 30, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have told Dean Henderson they will allow him to go out on loan until 2023 - but the England goalkeeper, 24, would rather leave on a permanent deal. (90min) external-link

Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons will consider leaving Paris St-Germain when his contract expires next summer, with Spanish and German clubs keeping tabs on the 18-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Juventus plan to meet Matthijs de Ligt's agent to discuss the Netherlands defender's future. The 22-year-old is contracted until 2024 but the long-time Barcelona target could be offered an extension. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Nottingham Forest are lining up a move for Hearts' Scotland centre-back John Souttar, 25, and hope to beat Rangers to his signature in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach and Crystal Palace are interested Arsenal's 23-year-old English forward Eddie Nketiah, who wants to leave the Gunners when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

The back page of Wednesday's Daily Express