Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard could be on his way to West Ham in January in a £10m deal. Contract talks between United and the 28-year-old have recently broken down, with David Moyes keen to sign Lingard on a permanent basis. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is also interested in signing the United player on a free transfer in the summer. (Express) external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier. United are prepared to sell Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot, 22, to Roma if the 31-year-old England full-back joins. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

The Old Trafford side are also planning to let France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, leave, with Real Madrid his most likely destination. (Marca via Sport Witness) external-link

Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are transfer targets for Xavi who is looking to bring the pair to Barcelona on free transfers. Azpilicueta, 32, and Christensen, 25, are both out of contract next summer. (Express) external-link

West Ham are interested in Germany and Hertha Berlin centre-back Niklas Stark, 26. (Sport1 via Team Talk) external-link

Arsenal have agreed a deal to allow Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 29, to leave for Galatasaray. (Vatan via Express) external-link

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic could be on his way to Liverpool as the 23-year-old American winger's game time continues to be limited at Stamford Bridge. (Star) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a loan move for 20-year-old Welsh defender Neco Williams. Despite rumours that his short-term future lies away from Anfield, Klopp has hinted there may be a role for him in the side. (Mirror) external-link

