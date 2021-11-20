Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are accelerating their attempts to persuade former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane to take over as manager. United have apparently increased their financial offer to the 49-year-old Frenchman to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling has told the club that he wants a loan move to Barcelona in January. The 26-year-old has started just three games this season and has asked City to sanction the move. (90 min) external-link

Arsenal are looking to sign RB Salzburg teenager Karim Adeyemi. The 19-year-old German striker has emerged as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, but the Gunners have been told they will have to wait until the summer to make their move. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old Frenchman will enter the final six months of his contract in the coming weeks, with United interested in a deal. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) external-link

Jesse Lingard's preferred move away from Old Trafford is a short-term loan to a Premier League club in January with a view to a permanent move in the summer. The 28-year-old Manchester United and England midfielder's contract talks recently broke down with the club. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester have identified former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as a candidate to replace Brendan Rodgers as manager after the Foxes fell to 12th in the Premier League table following their 3-0 defeat by the Blues on Saturday. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham have made Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, one of their top targets for January with director of football Fabio Paratici and boss Antonio Conte both recognising the need for Spurs to bolster their defence. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is planning to hold talks with on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher about his future. The 21-year-old Palace and England midfielder has scored four goals and registered two assists in 10 Premier League appearances this season. (Four Four Two) external-link

Paris St-Germain have dropped their interest in Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, and will instead pursue the signing of 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

England midfielder Harry Winks has emerged as a top target for Newcastle with new Magpies boss Eddie Howe keen to address his side's lack of creativity. Winks, 25, has started just one Premier League game for Tottenham this season. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are preparing to launch a second bid for Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo. Bayo, 23, has scored seven goals in 12 games this season with Southampton, Brighton and Brentford all keen on the Frenchman. (Sun) external-link

Serie A rivals Roma and Juventus are weighing up a possible January move for Paris St-Germain and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link