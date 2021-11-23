Last updated on .From the section Sport

Jane Rumble will fill the role vacated by Nicole Sapstead (above)

Jane Rumble has been named as chief executive of UK Anti-Doping and will take over from March 2022.

She replaces Nicole Sapstead, who stepped down in May after six years in the role.

Rumble joins Ukad from Ofcom, where she was change director.

"Ukad plays a crucial role in protecting the integrity of sport. It is a huge privilege to be appointed as chief executive," she said.

"I look forward to leading the organisation to combat the threats to clean sport."