Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Bale, Werner, Lacazette, Lingard, Traore, Ziyech
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, is tipped to leave when his contract expires in the summer, with Newcastle United among the clubs who could make a move for the World Cup winner. (Express)
Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 28, and Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, have emerged as alternatives to Manchester City's England winger Raheem Sterling, 26, for Barcelona in January. (ESPN)
Manchester United have had an initial approach for Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino rejected by the French club. (Manchester Evening News)
Former Tottenham boss Pochettino, 49, will have to wait six months at least before he can become United manager. (Star)
Former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and ex-Lyon boss Rudi Garcia have been interviewed by United about becoming their interim manager. (Telegraph)
Ralf Rangnick, the former RB Leipzig manager, and former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca are also on the shortlist. (Mail)
A mural at Old Trafford of sacked United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been taken down. (Sun)
Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, 23, but the Blues will not sell to a Premier League rival and the Spanish club cannot afford the 50m euro fee required to sign the United States winger. (El Nacional, in Catalan)
Chelsea have held talks with Fenerbahce and Hungary defender Attila Szalai, 23. (Football Insider)
Wolves will listen to offers for Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, in January. (Football Insider)
Real Madrid fans have been "disgusting" to Wales forward Gareth Bale, according to the player's agent Jonathan Barnett. Bale, 32, has a contract with Real until next summer. (Marca)
Arsenal's France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30, is being tracked by Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Newcastle and AC Milan. His contract expires in the summer. (Calciomercato)
The Gunners are keen to sign Lille's Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, in the January transfer window. (Football London)
Manchester United's England forward Jesse Lingard, 28, still wants to leave Old Trafford despite Solskjaer's exit. (Star)
Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for the signature of Atletico Madrid's England defender Kieran Trippier, 31. (Sun)
Aston Villa's former England Under-20 forward Keinan Davis, 23, is wanted by Norwich City, who are managed by ex-Villa boss Dean Smith. (Football Insider)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, 43, could take charge of his new club's game at Arsenal on Saturday despite testing positive for Covid-19 last week. (Mail)
