Manchester United believe Ralf Rangnick's expected arrival at Old Trafford will give them the advantage in the race to sign Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes is set to make a final bid to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski with the 29-year-old Englishman due to become a free agent in the summer. (Sun) external-link

Fiorentina have put a £55m price tag on Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in a bid to hold off interest from Manchester United - but the 21-year-old is not expected to make any move in January. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette has said that his agents are considering options with the 30-year-old French striker's contract set to expire in the summer. (Telefoot via Athletic) external-link

Real Madrid will not be signing Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba next summer despite being heavily linked to the 28-year-old. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain have no intention of letting Mauricio Pochettino leave for Manchester United halfway through the season, but they are open to negotiations at the end of the season. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, could be on the move to Newcastle in the January transfer window - although the Brazilian had initially rejected a move to the Premier League club (El Nacional) external-link

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will be the only English club he will ever manage. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

French forward Nabil Fekir, 28, is close to an agreement with Real Betis over a new contract. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace are watching Spanish striker Borja Mayoral with the 24-year-old struggling for game time while on loan at Roma from Real Madrid. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are both in contention to sign 21-year-old Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says there could be "one or two" incomings at Villa Park during the January transfer window. (Birmingham Mail) external-link