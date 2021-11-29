Transfer rumours: Torres, Pogba, Martial, Brozovic, Phillips
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona are keen to sign Manchester City and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)
Barcelona executives have spoken to Torres' representatives at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. (Sport, in Spanish)
Barca are also interested in Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial, 25. (Marca, in Spanish)
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, recently spoke to Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi but the French club insist it was nothing more than a chance meeting. (The Athletic, subscription required)
West Ham are interested in 24-year-old Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips. (Football Insider)
Leeds are considering a move for Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz, 28, who has one cap for the Dominican Republic. (Fichajes.net, in Spanish)
Chelsea's Malang Sarr, 22, is being targeted by Inter Milan. The France Under-21 defender has only made three appearances since joining in 2020. (SportMediaset via Sun)
Newcastle are willing to spend "crazy money" to sign Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29. (The Athletic, subscription required)
Flamengo are considering a January move for Arsenal's 28-year-old Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari. (Football London)
Nuno Espirito Santo wants a quick return to management following his sacking by Tottenham but a Premier League club is more likely than a reported move to Ligue 1. (Le10 Sport, in French)
- 'We said we'd never talk about it': How a night out in Glasgow ended in heroics and then trauma for one man
- Which players never got the credit they deserved? MOTD Top 10 debate the Premier League's unsung heroes