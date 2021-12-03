Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are tracking Fiorentina's Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic. The 21-year-old has scored 19 goals for club and country this season. (La Repubblica) external-link

Barcelona officials have held talks with Manchester City about signing Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, in January. Torres has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 28 Premier League games for City. (ESPN) external-link

However, Barca president Joan Laporta says the club's financial position means they cannot make any signings as things stand. (Marca) external-link

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has called an emergency board meeting, with the future of boss Rafael Benitez's set to be discussed. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are interested in signing Lille's Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, who is valued at around £34m. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Lille's Canada forward Jonathan David, 21, is on Arsenal's radar. The Gunners have been linked with Everton's England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin but David - leading scorer in Ligue 1 - also fits the profile the Gunners are after. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Everton are weighing up a move for Zenit St Petersburg's Iran forward Sardar Azmoun, 26, who has previously been linked with West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal. (90min) external-link

Inter Milan's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 29, is close to terminating his contract. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. (calciomercato.com) external-link

Real Madrid are convinced they will sign Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, who is out of contract next summer. (AS) external-link

Real, meanwhile, are prepared to sell Spain midfielder Isco, 29, who has won the Champions League four times during eight years at the club. (90min) external-link

Manchester United could approach New York Red Bulls' Austrian coach Gerhard Struber to be Ralf Rangnick's assistant. The pair worked together at Red Bull Salzburg. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa's England youth midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 18, needs to be "realistic" and stay at the club, says former England defender Danny Mills. Chukwuemeka has made four Premier League appearances but is reported to be frustrated by a lack of playing time. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, will not be leaving in January. De Jong has been linked with several clubs including Manchester City. (Sky Sport Italy) external-link

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says English forward Dwight Gayle, 32, is in his plans after the player was linked with a return to Championship side West Brom, where he scored 24 goals on loan in 2018-19. (Birmingham Live) external-link