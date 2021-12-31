2022 sporting calendar: Big events from Winter Olympics to the World Cup
A new year offers the prospect of so much brilliant sport to look forward to in 2022.
The Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics take place in Beijing early in 2022 and the Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham in the summer.
There are two major football tournaments - with Women's Euro 2022 in England in July and the men's World Cup in Qatar in November and December.
The Rugby League World Cup in England starts in October and there are also men's and women's Cricket World Cups.
But with the Covid-19 pandemic still causing major problems around the world, it remains to be seen whether all the events will take place as planned and whether venues will be packed to capacity.
2022's unmissable events
4-20 February - Winter Olympics, Beijing
Great Britain will send a team of about 50 athletes to China, with hopes of surpassing the five medals won at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018. If they do, they will become the most successful British Winter Olympic team of all time.
5 Feb-19 March - Rugby Union - Six Nations
Wales secured the title in 2021 after Scotland beat France in a dramatic encounter in Paris. England finished fifth but go into this year's tournament on the back of a victory over world champions South Africa. France, with world player of the year Antoine Dupont, look favourites but Ireland are also in good form.
4-13 March - Winter Paralympics, Beijing
Visually impaired skier Menna Fitzpatrick became Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian, along with guide Jen Kehoe, in winning a gold, two silvers and a bronze four years ago. She hopes to help Great Britain improve on their total of seven medals from the 2018 Games.
4 March-3 April - Cricket - Women's ODI World Cup, New Zealand
At a tournament that was postponed a year because of the Covid pandemic, England will bid to defend the title they won at Lord's in 2017 but Australia will start as favourites.
24 March - Football - World Cup European qualification semi-finals: Wales v Austria, Scotland v Ukraine
If Scotland and Wales win their matches, they will face each other in Cardiff on 29 March with a place in Qatar up for grabs. Wales are bidding to reach their first World Cup in 64 years, while Scotland last appeared in 1998. The play-off draw means either European champions Italy or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will not be at the World Cup.
9 April - Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree
Ireland's Rachael Blackmore created history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National, triumphing on Minella Times in last year's race. Can she win again in 2022?
14 May - Football - FA Cup final, Wembley
Leicester are the holders thanks to a famous win over Chelsea last May, sealed by Youri Tielemans' spectacular strike.
15 May - Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley
Last season's final was delayed until December, when Chelsea completed a belated domestic treble in stunning fashion by beating Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley.
21 May - Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden
St Johnstone secured a remarkable cup double by beating Hibernian 1-0 in last year's final.
28 May - Football - Champions League final, St Petersburg
Chelsea beat Manchester City to win last year's final and both are going strong in this year's competition. Liverpool and Manchester United have also made it through to the last 16.
2 June to 12 September - Cricket - England men host New Zealand, India and South Africa
A packed summer schedule also includes the final Test against India, carried over from 2021 because of a number of Covid cases in the tourists' camp.
27 June-10 July - Tennis - Wimbledon
US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be the centre of attention but Andy Murray will hope for a good run - and fellow Britons Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans could also make headlines after a strong 2021.
3 July - Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton won last year's race despite a first-lap crash with Max Verstappen and the Briton's duel with the Dutch world champion promises to be one of the great rivalries of 2022.
6-31 July - Football - Women's Euro 2022, England
Hosts England will look to go one better than the men's team by becoming European champions for the first time, while the Netherlands seek to defend their title. Northern Ireland have qualified for the first time.
14-17 July - Golf - The Open, The Old Course, St Andrews
The home of golf hosts the 150th Open Championship. Collin Morikawa holds the Claret Jug but all eyes will be on the possible presence of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, who hopes to play after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash last February.
15-24 July - Athletics - World Championships, Eugene, Oregon, United States
Britons Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson will bid to defend their world titles, while Olympic medallists Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Holly Bradshaw will look to add to their medal collections.
28 July-8 August - Commonwealth Games, Birmingham
The schedule features more medal events for women than men for the first time in Commonwealth Games history, as well as a fully integrated Para-sport programme. Alongside the traditional Commonwealth sports, a women's Twenty20 cricket tournament will be held.
11-21 August - Olympic sports - European Championships, Munich
Britain's Olympic stars will compete for medals in athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon.
8 Oct-12 Nov - Rugby Union - Women's World Cup, New Zealand
Six Nations champions England have won their past 18 matches and are clear favourites following record back-to-back victories over current champions New Zealand last autumn.
15 Oct-19 Nov - Rugby League World Cup, England
Delayed by a year, the tournament features 61 games and separate tournaments for men, women and wheelchair players.
17 Oct-14 Nov - Cricket - Men's T20 World Cup, Australia
Australia powered to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand to win the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time in November. England will look to do better after losing to the Black Caps in the semi-finals.
21 Nov-18 Dec - Football - World Cup, Qatar
The Premier League takes a break as the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world kicks off at the end of the year to avoid Qatar's intense summer heat. England have already qualified and could be joined by Wales or Scotland.
2022 sporting calendar in detail
January - Ashes cricket and Australian Open tennis
3: Darts - World Championship final, Alexandra Palace, London
4-5: Football - EFL Cup semi-finals, first legs
4-8: Cricket - Australia v England fourth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
7-10: Football - FA Cup third round
8, 11 & 14: Cricket - West Indies v Ireland ODIs, Kingston, Jamaica
9-16: Snooker - Masters, Alexandra Palace, London
9 Jan-6 Feb: Football - Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon
11-12: Football - EFL Cup semi-finals, second legs
14-18: Cricket - Australia v England fifth Ashes Test, Blundstone Arena, Hobart
15, 16, 18 & 19: Netball - Quad Series featuring England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, Copper Box Arena, London
17-30: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne
22, 23, 26, 29 & 30: Cricket - West Indies v England T20, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
22: Mixed martial arts - UFC 270, Honda Centre, Anaheim, California
27-30: Cricket - Women's Ashes: Australia v England Test, Manuka Oval, Canberra
28-29: Motorsport - Formula E rounds one and two, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
29: Boxing - Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Williams, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
30: American Football - NFL Conference Championships
February - Winter Olympics, Six Nations and Women's Ashes
3-12: Football - Club World Cup, United Arab Emirates
4, 6 & 10: Cricket - Women's Ashes: Australia v England T20 internationals, North Sydney Oval, Adelaide Oval
4-20: Winter Olympics, Beijing
5-6: Rugby Union - Six Nations round one: Ireland v Wales, Scotland v England (both 5 Feb); France v Italy (6 Feb)
10: Rugby League - Super League season starts
10-14: Snooker - Women's World Championship, Ding Junhui Snooker Academy, Sheffield
12-13: Rugby Union - Six Nations round two: Wales v Scotland, France v Ireland (both 12 Feb); Italy v England (13 Feb)
12: Motorsport - Formula E third round, Mexico City
12: Mixed martial arts - UFC 271, Toyota Centre, Houston, Texas
13, 16 & 19: Cricket - Women's Ashes: Australia v England ODIs, Adelaide Oval, Junction Oval
13: American Football - Super Bowl 56, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
17-20: Para-Swimming - World Series meeting, Aberdeen
19: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix, Utilita Arena, Birmingham
19: Boxing - Amir Khan v Kell Brook, Manchester Arena
19: Rugby Union - women's World Cup final qualification tournament: Scotland v Colombia semi-final (final on 25 Feb)
20: Basketball - NBA All-Star Game, Cleveland, Ohio
26-27: Rugby Union - Six Nations round three: Scotland v France, England v Wales (both 26 Feb; Ireland v Italy (27 Feb)
26: Boxing - Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super-lightweight titles), Glasgow Arena
27: Football - League Cup final, Wembley Stadium
March - Winter Paralympics, Women's Cricket World Cup and start of Formula 1 season
4-13: Winter Paralympics, China
4 March-3 April: Cricket - Women's World Cup, New Zealand
5: Mixed martial arts - UFC 272, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
5: Motorsport - Formula E fourth round, venue TBC
6: Football - FA Women's League Cup final, Cherry Red Records Stadium, Wimbledon
8-12: Cricket - West Indies v England first Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
10-13: Golf - Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
11-12: Rugby Union - Six Nations round four: Wales v France (11 Feb); Italy v Scotland, England v Ireland (both 12 Feb)
15-18: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival
16-20: Cricket - West Indies v England second Test, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
18-20: Athletics - World Indoor Championships, Belgrade, Serbia
19: Rugby Union - Six Nations round five: Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland, France v England
19: Motorsport - Formula E round five, TBC
20: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
20: Basketball - British Basketball League Trophy Finals, Glasgow Arena
24: Football - European World Cup qualification semi-finals: Wales v Austria, Scotland v Ukraine; Russia v Poland, Sweden v Czech Republic; Portugal v Turkey, Italy v North Macedonia
24-28: Cricket - West Indies v England third Test, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
26-27: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England, Ireland v Wales (Saturday); France v Italy (Sunday)
27: Formula 1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
29: Football - European World Cup qualification finals: Wales or Austria v Scotland or Ukraine; Russia or Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic; Portugal or Turkey v Italy or North Macedonia
31 Mar-3 Apr: Golf - Chevron Championship (women's major), Mission Hills, Rancho Mirage, California
April - Women's Six Nations, Grand National, Masters
2-3: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: France v Ireland, Wales v Scotland (Saturday); Italy v England (Sunday)
3: Football - EFL Trophy final, Wembley Stadium
3: Rowing - Boat Race, River Thames
5-10: Swimming - British Championships, Ponds Forge International, Sheffield
7-10: Golf - The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia
8: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying: North Macedonia v England; Ukraine v Scotland; Wales v France; Austria v Northern Ireland
9: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree, Liverpool
9: Motorsport - Formula E round six, Rome
9-10: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: England v Wales (Saturday); Scotland v France, Ireland v Italy (Sunday)
10: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
12: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland v England; Scotland v Spain; Kazakhstan v Wales;
15-16: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: Czech Republic v Great Britain
16-17: Football - FA Cup semi-finals, Wembley Stadium
16-17: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals, Hampden
16-22: Invictus Games, the Hague, the Netherlands
16 Apr-2 May: Snooker - World Championship, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
17: Football - Women's FA Cup semi-finals
21-24: Cycling - UCI Track Nations Cup, Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow
22, 23 & 24: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Wales v France (Friday); Italy v Scotland (Saturday); England v Ireland (Sunday)
24: Formula 1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola
26-27: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs
28: Football - Europa League and Conference League semi-finals, first legs
30: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations final round: Wales v Italy, France v England, Ireland v Scotland
30: Motorsport - Formula E round seven, Monaco
May - FA Cup final, Champions League final and French Open tennis
3-4: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs
5: Football - Europa League and Conference League semi-finals, second legs
7: Rugby League - Women's Challenge Cup final, Elland Road, Leeds
8: Formula 1 - Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
7-29: Cycling - Giro d'Italia, Hungary and Italy
13: Athletics - Diamond League, Doha, Qatar
13-15: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals
13-29: Aquatics - World Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water, high diving)
13-29: Ice hockey - Men's World Championship, Finland
14: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
14: Motorsport - Formula E round eight, Berlin
14: Athletics - Night of the 10,000m PBs incorporating the British trial race for the World Championships, Parliament Hill Athletics Track, London
15: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
16 May-5 June: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros, Paris
18: Football - Europa League final, Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville
19-22: Golf - US PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
21: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park, Glasgow
21: Athletics - Diamond League, Birmingham TBC
21: Football - League One Play-Off final, Wembley Stadium
22: Football - Final day of Premier League season
22: Football - Women's Champions League final, Juventus Stadium, Turin
22: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix ,Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona
27: Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup final, Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France
28: Rugby League - Challenge Cup final, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
28: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup final, Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France
28: Football - Champions League final, Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia
28: Football - League Two Play-Off final, Wembley Stadium
28: Athletics - Diamond League, Eugene, Oregon
28-29: Cycling - BMX Racing World Cup, Glasgow BMX Centre
29: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monte Carlo, Monaco
29: Football - Championship Play-Off final, Wembley Stadium
29: Motorsport - Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana
June - England v New Zealand Test series, Nations League football and Wimbledon
2: Football - Nations League group stage: Northern Ireland v Greece
2-5: Golf - US Women's Open, Pine Needles, Southern Pines, North Carolina
2-6: Cricket - England v New Zealand first Test, Lord's
3: Football - Nations League group stage: Poland v Wales
3-4: Horse racing - Epsom Derby Festival, Epsom Downs, Surrey
4: Football - Nations League group stage: Hungary v England, Scotland v Armenia
4: Rugby Union - Premier 15s final, venue TBC
4: Motorsport - Formula E round nine, Jakarta
5: Football - Nations League group stage: Cyprus or Estonia v Northern Ireland
5: Athletics - Diamond League, Rabat, Morocco
6: Football - Nations League group stage: Wales v Netherlands
6-11: Cycling - Women's Tour, UK
7: Football - Nations League group stage: Germany v England, Scotland v Ukraine
9: Athletics - Diamond League, Rome, Italy
10: Football - Nations League group stage: Wales v Belgium
10-14: Cricket - England v New Zealand second Test, Trent Bridge
11: Football - Nations League group stage: England v Italy
11-12: Triathlon - World Championship Series, Leeds
11-12: Motorsport - 24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
11-19: Tennis - Birmingham Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham
12: Football - Nations League group stage: Northern Ireland v Cyprus or Estonia
12: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku
12-18: Para-Swimming - World Championships, Madeira
13: Football - Nations League group stage: Netherlands v Wales, Armenia v Scotland
13-19: Tennis - Cinch Championships, Queen's Club, London
14: Football - Nations League group stage: England v Hungary
14-18: Horse racing - Royal Ascot
16: Athletics - Diamond League, Oslo, Norway
16-19: Golf - US Open, The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts
17, 19 & 22: Cricket - Netherlands v England ODI series, Amstelveen
17-25: Tennis - Eastbourne International, Devonshire Park, Eastbourne
18: Rugby Union - Premiership final, Twickenham
18: Athletics - Diamond League, Paris, France
19: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal
22: Football - Nations League group stage: Belgium v Wales
23: Football - Nations League group stage: Italy v England; Scotland v Republic of Ireland
23-26: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland
23-27: Cricket - England v New Zealand third Test, Headingley
24: Football - Nations League group stage: Northern Ireland v Kosovo
25: Rugby Union - United Rugby Championship final, venue TBC
25-27: Athletics - British Championships, Manchester Regional Arena
26: Football - Nations League group stage: England v Germany; Ukraine v Scotland
27 June-10 July: Tennis - Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
30: Athletics - Diamond League, Stockholm, Sweden
July - Women's Euros, Commonwealth Games, British Grand Prix & 150th Open
1-5: Cricket - England v India Test match, Edgbaston (postponed from 2021)
1-17: Hockey - Women's World Cup, Spain and Netherlands
1-24: Cycling - Tour de France (Grand Depart from Copenhagen, Denmark)
2: Motorsport - Formula E round 10, Vancouver
3: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
6-31: Football - Women's Euro 2022, England
7, 9 & 10: Cricket - England v India T20 internationals, Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston & Trent Bridge
7-10: Golf - Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick
10: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
12, 14 & 17: Cricket - England v India ODI series, The Oval, Lord's, Old Trafford
14-17: Golf - 150th Open Championship, Old Course, St Andrews
15-24: Athletics - World Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon
16: Cricket - T20 Blast finals day, Edgbaston
16-17: Motorsport - Formula E rounds 11 and 12, New York
19, 22 & 24: Cricket - England v South Africa ODI series, Riverside, Old Trafford, Headingley
21-24: Golf - Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, France
24: Formula 1 - French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, Var
24-31: Cycling - Women's Tour de France
27, 28 & 31: Cricket - England v South Africa T20 internationals, County Ground, Sophia Gardens, Ageas Bowl
28 July-8 Aug: Commonwealth Games, Birmingham
30: Football - EFL season starts
30: Athletics - Diamond League, Shanghai, China
30-31: Motorsport - Formula E rounds 13 and 14, London
31: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest
August - England v South Africa Test series, European Sports Championships and US Open tennis
4-7: Golf - Women's Open, Muirfield, Gullane, East Lothian
6: Football - Premier League 2022-2023 season starts
6: Athletics - Diamond League, Shenzhen, China
6-14: Equestrian - World Games, Herning, Denmark
7: Motorcycling - British MotoGP, Silverstone
10: Athletics - Diamond League, Monaco
11-14: Para-cycling - Road World Championships, Baie-Comeau, Canada
11-21: European Championships, Munich (athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, and triathlon)
12 Aug-4 Sept: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana, Netherlands and Spain
13-14: Motorsport - Formula E rounds 13 and 14, Seoul
17-21: Cricket - England v South Africa first Test, Lord's
22-27: Hockey - Women's EuroHockey Qualifiers, Maiden Castle Sports Centre, Durham
25-28: Golf - PGA Tour Championship, East Lake, Atlanta, Georgia
25-29: Cricket - England v South Africa second Test, Old Trafford
26: Athletics - Diamond League, Lausanne, Switzerland
26 Aug-4 Sept: Para-Athletics - World Championships, Kobe, Japan
28: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot
29 Aug-11 Sept: Tennis - US Open, Flushing Meadows, New York
September - England v South Africa Test series
1-18: Basketball - EuroBasket 2022, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy
2: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying: Luxembourg v Northern Ireland; Greece v Wales
2: Athletics - Diamond League, Brussels, Belgium
3: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying: Austria v England
4-11: Cycling - Tour of Britain
4: Formula 1 - Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
6: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying: England v Luxembourg; Latvia v Northern Ireland; Wales v Slovenia; Faroe Islands v Scotland
7-8: Athletics - Diamond League final, Zurich, Switzerland
8-11: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth, Virginia Water
8-12: Cricket - England v South Africa third Test, The Oval
11: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
11: Athletics - Great North Run, Newcastle
9-11: Rugby Union - World Cup Sevens 2022, Cape Town,
14-18: Equestrian - World Equestrian Games, Rome
18-25: Cycling - Road World Championships, Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia
18-25: Rowing - World Championships, Racice, Czech Republic
22-25: Golf - Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
22-27: Football - Nations League group stage featuring England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland concludes
22 Sep-1 Oct: Basketball - Women's World Cup, Australia
23-25: Tennis - 2022 Laver Cup, The O2, London
24: Rugby League - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford, Manchester
25: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
30 Sept-1 Oct: Athletics - World Road Running Championships, Riga, Latvia
October - Rugby League World Cup in England and Women's Rugby Union World Cup
2: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Circuit
2: Athletics - London Marathon
8 Oct-12 Nov: Rugby Union - Women's World Cup, New Zealand (postponed from 2021)
9: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka
10-16: Wheelchair rugby - World Championship, Vejle, Denmark
12-16: Cycling - Track World Championships, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France
15 Oct-19 Nov: Rugby League - World Cup, England (postponed from 2021)
23: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
29 Oct-6 Nov: Gymnastics - World Championships, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
30: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
31 Oct-6 Nov: Tennis - WTA Finals, Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre, Shenzhen
November - Football World Cup starts and final race of Formula 1 season
6: Rugby Union - England v Argentina, Twickenham (other home nations yet to announce their autumn fixtures)
8-13: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals, venue TBC
8-20: Snooker - UK Championship, York Barbican
12: Rugby Union - England v Japan, Twickenham
12-13: Football - last Premier League matches before World Cup
13: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos
13: Athletics - World Half Marathon Championships, Yangzhou, China
17-20: Golf - DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Estate, Dubai
17-20: Golf - LPGA Tour Championship, Tiburon, Naples, Florida
19: Rugby Union - England v New Zealand, Twickenham
20: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
21 Nov-18 Dec: Football - World Cup, Qatar
26: Rugby Union - England v South Africa, Twickenham
TBC: Tennis - ATP Finals, Turin, Italy
TBC: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals, venue TBC
December - Football World Cup final
18: Football - World Cup final, Lusail Stadium, Qatar
26: Football - Premier League season resumes after World Cup