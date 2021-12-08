Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be on his way to Everton in January, with the Serie A side happy to sell the 30-year-old who has featured just five times this season. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

That is a blow for Newcastle, who had hoped to make Ramsey one of their first signings under their new owners. (Star) external-link

Several Chelsea players are unhappy the club has not extended Cesar Azpilicueta's contract, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona interested in the Spain defender, 32. (Eurosport) external-link

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, 33, is set to end his 15-year stay at the Spanish club when his contract expires next year and rejoin Brazilian side Fluminense.(Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain are willing to consider loan offers for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the January transfer window. The 31-year-old Netherlands international is open to a return to the Premier League and is a potential target for Arsenal. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle, another of Wijnaldum's former clubs, could also pursue a move for the Dutchman in January. (Marca) external-link

Newcastle have settled on a five-man target list for the January transfer window, which includes Arsenal and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 29. (Mirror) external-link

Everton boss Rafael Benitez dropped Lucas Digne, 28, for the win over Arsenal after a row and the France left-back could now be sold in January. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has said he is "looking forward" to working with Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani for the rest of this season. The 34-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January. (Manchester United) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes will prioritise signing a defender in January after injuries to Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for 21-year-old Juventus and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski. (La Repubblica, via Sun) external-link

Besiktas want to terminate the season-long loan of Miralem Pjanic and send the Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder, 31, back to Barcelona.(Zurnal - in Bosnian) external-link

Flamengo want to re-sign Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, 28, from Arsenal.But Gunners technical director Edu does not want to sell him to a South American side. (Torcedores - in Portuguese) external-link

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Lille defender Sven Botman. Liverpool and Newcastle are both keen on the 21-year-old Dutch centre-half but face competition from the Serie A side in January. (Sky Sports Italia) external-link

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has said he wants the chance to play more first-team football. West Ham are considering a move for the 24-year-old Englishman as David Moyes prioritises signing a defender in January. (Evening Standard) external-link