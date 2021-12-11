Transfer rumours: Lingard, Haaland, Lukaku, De Vrij, Ndidi, McKennie, Ramsey, Pedri, Januzaj

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Newcastle have made contact with Manchester United over a possible January deal for England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28. (Sunexternal-link)

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist in case 34-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Barcelona, including Norway's Erling Haaland, 21, Portugal's Joao Felix, 22, Germany star Timo Werner, 25 and Swedish youngster Alexander Isak, 22. (Mailexternal-link)

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, will return to Serie A before the end of his career, his agent has said. (Tuttosport, via Goalexternal-link)

Inter Milan have not held any contract discussions with Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, 29, amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italianexternal-link)

Real Madrid have identified Leicester and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 25, as a replacement for Brazil star Casemiro, 29. (Naijaexternal-link)

Juventus are set to listen to offers for USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 22, Wales star Aaron Ramsey, 30, and Brazilian Arthur, 25, in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italianexternal-link)

Brighton are set to beat Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan to the signing of 18-year-old Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski for £8m from Pogon Szczecin. (Mailexternal-link)

Barcelona will target a move for 26-year-old Belgian midfielder Adnan Januzaj when his Real Sociedad contract expires next summer. (Mailexternal-link)

The Catalans have also set their sights on Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial, 26, as an alternative to Manchester City and Spain star Ferran Torres, 21. (Sport - in Spanishexternal-link)

PSG and Argentina's 28-year-old forward Mauro Icardi's wife and agent is currently holding talks with Juventus over a potential return to Italy. (Fichajes - in Spanishexternal-link)

Spain midfielder Pedri, 19, insists he is happy at Barcelona despite interest from Manchester City. (Tuttosport - in Italianexternal-link)

Sunday's Express back page
Sunday's Express back page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport