Newcastle United are growing increasingly confident of signing England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid next month. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will contact Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabon striker, 32, was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona are preparing a move for Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Sport) external-link

Manchester City are also interested in Haaland but may not be willing to spend enough money to get him. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all set to move for Dusan Vlahovic after news that the 21-year-old Serbia striker rejected the "highest contract in Fiorentina history". (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, who has six months remaining on his contract, has confirmed he was considering leaving the club before Thomas Tuchel was appointed manager in January. (Sky Sports, via Mirror) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says English defender Joe Gomez, 24, will not be leaving to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa in the January transfer window. (Express) external-link

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, 23, has fuelled rumours linking him with Manchester United after praising the club's interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Bild, via Express) external-link

West Ham are among the European clubs interested in signing Feyenoord's Argentine defender Marcos Senesi, 24. (90min) external-link

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez, 32, could return to Barcelona on loan, with 31-year-old striker Luuk de Jong, who is currently on loan at Barca from Sevilla, moving to Inter. (Sport) external-link

Defender Nat Phillips, 24, has admitted that he is prepared to leave Liverpool in January in search of regular football. (Sky Sports, via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign two mystery strikers on loan next month. (Football Insider) external-link

