Juventus are interested in Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, with his future at the Emirates Stadium in doubt after being stripped of the captaincy. (Tuttosport - in Italian external-link )

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is Barcelona's top target for the January transfer window but Barca want assurances that the 34-year-old Uruguayan is fully recovered from injury before committing to a deal. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Winger Juan Mata remains a transfer target for Barcelona, with the 33-year-old Spaniard struggling for playing time at Manchester United. (Star) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to rival Chelsea in the race to sign France defender Jules Kounde, 23, from Sevilla. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo is not giving up on France star Kylian Mbappe, 22, signing a new contract despite links to Real Madrid. Mbappe can discuss a pre-contract with clubs outside France in January. (AS, via Sky Sports external-link )

Paris St-Germain are preparing to test Barcelona's resolve to keep Spain midfielder Gavi, 17. (El Nacional - in Catalan external-link )

Newcastle have been tipped to sign Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, when he is made available for loan in January. (Football Insider external-link )

Another Newcastle target, Lille and Holland defender Sven Botman, 21, is unsure about leaving the French champions in January. (90min external-link )

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has spoken to Inter Milan and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 34, about joining the London club. The pair won Serie A titles during their time together at Juventus and Inter. (La Tercera - in Spanish) external-link

Napoli have identified a list of potential January targets, including Tottenham and Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, 25. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian external-link )

Bayern Munich will join the race to sign Leeds and Brazil forward Raphinha, 24, next summer. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish external-link )

Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Juventus and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski, 21. (CalcioMercato - in Italian external-link )

Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants Tammy Abraham, 24, to help convince his former Chelsea and England team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25, to move to the Stadio Olimpico. (Star external-link )

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 29, "dreams" of playing football again after his Inter Milan exit, his agent has said. (Mail external-link )

Watford are keeping tabs on Sampdoria and Gambia defender Omar Colley, 29, with Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri keen to strengthen his backline in January. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link