Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Cavani, Mata, Mbappe, Alli, Raphinha
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Juventus are interested in Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, with his future at the Emirates Stadium in doubt after being stripped of the captaincy. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is Barcelona's top target for the January transfer window but Barca want assurances that the 34-year-old Uruguayan is fully recovered from injury before committing to a deal. (Sport - in Spanish)
Winger Juan Mata remains a transfer target for Barcelona, with the 33-year-old Spaniard struggling for playing time at Manchester United. (Star)
Manchester United are prepared to rival Chelsea in the race to sign France defender Jules Kounde, 23, from Sevilla. (AS - in Spanish)
Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo is not giving up on France star Kylian Mbappe, 22, signing a new contract despite links to Real Madrid. Mbappe can discuss a pre-contract with clubs outside France in January. (AS, via Sky Sports)
Paris St-Germain are preparing to test Barcelona's resolve to keep Spain midfielder Gavi, 17. (El Nacional - in Catalan)
Newcastle have been tipped to sign Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, when he is made available for loan in January. (Football Insider)
Another Newcastle target, Lille and Holland defender Sven Botman, 21, is unsure about leaving the French champions in January. (90min)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has spoken to Inter Milan and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 34, about joining the London club. The pair won Serie A titles during their time together at Juventus and Inter. (La Tercera - in Spanish)
Napoli have identified a list of potential January targets, including Tottenham and Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, 25. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Bayern Munich will join the race to sign Leeds and Brazil forward Raphinha, 24, next summer. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish)
Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Juventus and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski, 21. (CalcioMercato - in Italian)
Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants Tammy Abraham, 24, to help convince his former Chelsea and England team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25, to move to the Stadio Olimpico. (Star)
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 29, "dreams" of playing football again after his Inter Milan exit, his agent has said. (Mail)
Watford are keeping tabs on Sampdoria and Gambia defender Omar Colley, 29, with Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri keen to strengthen his backline in January. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)