Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that Real Madrid are interested in signing Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Bild - in German external-link )

Real Madrid are dreaming of teaming Haaland up with Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old France forward can discuss a pre-contract and plot an exit from Paris St-Germain in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish external-link )

Manchester City are set to reward Bernardo Silva's fine start to the season with a new contract, doubling the 27-year-old Portugal midfielder's wages. (Sun external-link )

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho looks set to stay at Manchester City in January, with Atletico Mineiro's hopes of landing the 36-year-old fading. (Sport Witness) external-link

Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle, has rejected the club's latest contract offer. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter external-link )

Atletico Madrid will let England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, move to Newcastle for £15m if they can sign a replacement. (Mail external-link )

Barcelona have offered Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 29, to both Tottenham and Newcastle. (Mirror, via Goal external-link )

Newcastle will also test Everton's resolve for keeping unhappy French full-back Lucas Digne, 28. (CaughtOffside external-link )

Matthijs de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, says the Netherlands defender, 22, is ready to leave Juventus for the next step in his career. (CalcioMercato - in Italian external-link )

Chelsea have set their sights on a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, from Wolves. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish external-link )

Paul Pogba has played his final match for Manchester United and will leave the club in January. Real Madrid have been linked with the France midfielder, 28, who is out of contract in June. (Football Insider external-link )