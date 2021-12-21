Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool and England centre-back Joe Gomez, 24. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keeping track of Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool are contenders for the signature of Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Sky Germany) external-link

Manchester United and France forward Anthony Martial, 26, wants to join Sevilla on loan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, wants to stay at the club despite Barcelona showing interest in signing the Spain defender when his contract expires in the summer. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have contacted River Plate over a £17m deal to sign 21-year-old Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. (Ole - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur and Roma are vying for the signature of Hoffenheim and Germany midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 26. (Sky Germany) external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, 26. (Il Messaggero - in Italian external-link )

Chelsea had a £72m bid for Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos, 27, rejected in the summer. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Brazil centre-back Marquinhos will sign a new contract at PSG until 2026 or 2027. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Everton will make a third attempt to sign Rangers and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson, 20. (Guardian) external-link

Newcastle United are targeting six players, including two loans, in a busy January transfer window. (90min) external-link

Aston Villa have received four offers for 25-year-old Brazil striker Wesley, who is on loan at Club Brugge. (HLN - in Dutch) external-link

West Ham United and Barcelona lead the race to sign Real Sociedad's Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 26, whose contract expires in the summer. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish) external-link