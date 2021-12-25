Transfer rumours: Vlahovic, Wirtz, Martinez, Dobbin, Bowen, Raphinha

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City target Dusan Vlahovic could price himself out of a January move because the 21-year-old Fiorentina striker wants £200,000 a week. (Star)external-link

Manchester United have identified 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz - dubbed 'the next Kai Havertz' - as a transfer target. (Express)external-link

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 29, is on Manchester United's list of potential successors to David de Gea, 31. (Star)external-link

Despite numerous rumours about Newcastle's January plans, head coach Eddie Howe says the side must be "realistic" about its options in the transfer window. (Express)external-link

Rafael Benitez is confident that 18-year-old Everton striker Lewis Dobbin will sign a new contract at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Liverpool are interested in West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, 25, and Leeds' Brazilian winger Raphinha, 25. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

After spending £150m in the summer, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be investing more in the January transfer window. (Express)external-link

