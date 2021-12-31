Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham want to sign 29-year-old Barcelona and Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho on a free transfer, but the Catalans are holding out for a £17m fee amid possible interest from Everton and Arsenal. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Manchester United are ready to pay the £16.8m release clause to sign River Plate's Argentina striker Julian Alvarez in January, having edged ahead of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan in the race for the 21-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal for Atletico Madrid's England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, with the clauses around possible Premier League relegation among the final details to be ironed out. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea will have to offer Germany central defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, a higher weekly wage than any other Blues player to convince him to extend a contract that expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Rudiger wants a signing-on bonus of more than £16m to run down his Chelsea contract and sign for Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer. (ABC - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham remain interested in 25-year-old Wolves and Spain attacker Adama Traore. (Fabrizio Romano via This is Futbol) external-link

Manchester City are prepared to allow promising 19-year-old Dutch winger Jayden Braaf to leave the club in January with a number of clubs interested in a cut-price deal as he nears the end of his contract. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Sunderland are close to a deal for 24-year-old Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts. The Englishman is currently on loan at French side Troyes. (Football Insider) external-link

Norwich are considering a move for 26-year-old Sion and Guadeloupe right-back Dimitri Cavare as a replacement for Max Aarons, who continues to be linked with a move away from Carrow Road. (Jeunes Footeux via Norfolk Live) external-link