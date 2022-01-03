Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Botman, Trippier, Christensen, Barbosa, Maitland-Niles

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all opened talks with Antonio Rudiger's representatives over a pre-contract agreement this month for the 28-year-old German defender, whose Chelsea deal expires in the summer. (Sky Sports)external-link

Lille have told Newcastle that Dutch centre-back Sven Botman, 21, is not for sale after the clubs discussed a fee of about £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

But Newcastle have made a breakthrough in talks with Atletico Madrid over signing England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, as they are on the verge of agreeing a fee of about £25m. (Express)external-link

Chelsea's contract extension talks with Andreas Christensen have stalled again, with Barcelona interested in a January move for the Denmark defender, 25, who is out of contract in the summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian)external-link

West Ham have held talks over signing Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, 25, from Flamengo. (Sky Sports)external-link

Roma have submitted an offer to take England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season, with an option to buy in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson, 20, is set to undergo a medical with Everton after Rangers accepted a bid of an initial £12m, which could rise to £16m with add-ons. (Football Insider)external-link

AC Milan are in talks to sign Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, from Lille. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 34, wants to leave Atletico Madrid when his contract expires in the summer and hopes to be reunited with Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, at MLS side Inter Miami. (El Nacional - in Catalan)external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club "are back as big players" when talking about the possibility of signing Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror)external-link

Alvaro Morata's move to Barcelona is "95% closed", with an agreement having already been reached with Juventus, where the Spain striker is currently on loan, and the 29-year-old's parent club Atletico Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Barcelona have no meetings planned with France winger Ousmane Dembele despite the 24-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, having yet to decide if he will accept the club's renewal offer. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird, with the 20-year-old Englishman having spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship rivals Swansea City. (Football Insider)external-link

Main sports page of the Guardian on 4 January 2022
Main sports page of the Guardian
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories