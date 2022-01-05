Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are determined to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, this month. (The Sun) external-link

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has personally made a call to Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who he played alongside at Liverpool, over a potential loan move to Villa Park for the 29-year-old Brazilian. (El Partidazo de Cope, via Mirror) external-link

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has opened talks with Liverpool for Belgian forward Divock Origi, with the Reds willing to sell the 26-year-old to avoid risk losing him on a free transfer in June. (LazioNews24 - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool could allow Wales defender Neco Williams, 20, and English centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 24, to leave the club in the January transfer window. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, is set to leave Juventus, where he is currently paid £325,000 a week. (Sky Sports) external-link

Everton left-back Lucas Digne, 28, will likely move to another Premier League club, however, Newcastle is not an option for the France international. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

The Toffees have joined Newcastle and Arsenal in tracking Lyon's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, (Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea are considering a move for Barcelona and United States full-back Sergino Dest, 21, as an alternative to Digne. (Daily Star) external-link

Newcastle have been offered France centre-back Samuel Umtiti 28, by Barcelona on a potential loan deal with option to buy. (Daily Mail) external-link

The Magpies are also monitoring 21-year-old Dutchman Sven Botman but the Lille defender's first-choice move is reportedly to AC Milan. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Aston Villa have 'no chance' of signing 24-year-old Liverpool and England centre-back Joe Gomez. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund will make a decision over 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland's future in 'the next few weeks'. (Daily Mail) external-link

West Ham have tabled a £5m loan bid for Flamengo's Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa, 25, until December 2023. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Up to 11 players are keen to leave Manchester United, having grown disillusioned with life at Old Trafford and rumours of a dressing-room crisis. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are trying to sign French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, 22, who is available on a free transfer in the summer from Borussia Dortmund. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link