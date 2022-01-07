Transfer rumours: Milinkovic-Savic, Haaland, Bissouma, Sanchez, Pogba

Manchester United are chasing the signature of Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 26. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

United have offered France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, a deal worth £500,000 a week to remain at the club. (Sun)external-link

Pogba, though, has denied being offered a new deal. (Mail)external-link

The Red Devils have ended their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland. (Mirror)external-link

Liverpool are prepared to offer Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi, 17, around £80,000 a week to land his signature. (El Nacional - via Mail)external-link

But Manchester City are also interested in signing Gavi, who has a £42m release cause in his contract. (El Nacional, via Mail)external-link

Everton have been offered Inter Milan's former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez, 33, on a free transfer. (Sun)external-link

Aston Villa are interested in Brighton's 25-year-old Mali international midfielder Yves Bissouma. (Sky Sports)external-link

West Ham will reject any offer Newcastle make for French defender Issa Diop, 24. (Football London)external-link

Newcastle have increased their bid for Lille defender Sven Botman, 21. (Newcastle Chronicle)external-link

Manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he is eager to sign a central defender on loan at Leicester. (Leicester Mercury)external-link

Liverpool have turned down a £7m bid from Watford for English defender Nathaniel Phillips, 24. (Football Insider)external-link

The Reds are also not prepared to let Belgian striker Divock Origi, 26, leave in a cut-price deal in January. ((Liverpool Echo)external-link

Sevilla are not prepared to let Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, 28, join Newcastle for anything other than a substantial fee. (Daily Star)external-link

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is in talks over a move to Real Madrid despite Liverpool and Tottenham showing interest in the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international. (El Nacional - in Italian)external-link

Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, has arrived in Italy before a loan move to Serie A side AS Roma. (football.london)external-link

Chelsea are exploring options to cover the left side of defence in Ben Chilwell's absence, as well as talking to Lyon over a return for 27-year-old Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is on loan at the French club. (Evening Standard)external-link

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is considering a takeover bid for Championship club Derby County. (Telegraph)external-link

Barcelona are the latest club to monitor Antonio Rudiger's situation at Chelsea with the 28-year-old Germany international defender out of contract at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, could force his Paris St-Germain exit after just one season if the club fails to win the Champions League, according to former Barcelona midfielder and Spain international Lobo Carrasco. (El Chiringuito TV, via Mirror)external-link

Express back page
The Express says Manchester United's players have been challenged to show how much they want to play for the club
