Real Madrid or Barcelona must spend 350 million euros (£292m) in order to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, a figure that includes the 21-year-old's transfer fee, wages across a six-year deal and commissions paid to his agent Mino Raiola and his father. (Marca) external-link

Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is wanted by Liverpool, but the Yorkshire club are more open to letting the 26-year-old go abroad, with Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid among his possible suitors. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Chelsea must increase their £33m offer if they are to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The La Liga club are demanding 60 million euros (£50m) for the 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Arsenal have held informal talks with former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 33, with the Spaniard expected to leave Atletico Mineiro this month. (Goal - in Portuguese) external-link

Newcastle are expected to resume talks with Sevilla next week over the signing of Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos, 28. (90 Min) external-link

But Newcastle have had a bid of more than 40 million euros (£33.4m) for 20-year-old French defender Benoit Badiashile turned down by Monaco. (Foot Mercato via Get French Football News) external-link

Newcastle are also pushing ahead with attempts to sign 27-year-old Germany and Napoli winger Robin Gosens, who has been out injured since September. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link

West Ham face stiff competition from Newcastle for Manchester United and England attacker Jesse Lingard, who will be out of contract in the summer. Lingard impressed on loan at the Hammers last season, but the Magpies are willing to pay £3m to sign the 29-year-old this month. (Star) external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, who want 20 million euros (£16.7m) for the 30-year-old Brazil striker. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Aston Villa are considering a move for Coventry City's English goalkeeper Simon Moore, 31, with Steven Gerrard keen to add cover for 29-year-old Argentina stopper Emiliano Martinez. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United value 29-year-old centre-back Phil Jones at £15m, with Burnley and Newcastle interested in the Englishman. (Star) external-link

English defender Kortney Hause, 26, is keen to re-join boyhood club West Ham if he leaves Aston Villa this month. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham are tracking Strasbourg's 27-year-old French striker Ludovic Ajorque, who has scored 10 Ligue 1 goals this season. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Napoli are in talks to sign Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 29, from Ajax. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link